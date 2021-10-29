Anyswap (ANY) Price Tops $14.15 on Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for approximately $14.15 or 0.00022771 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $263.77 million and $16.67 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00071064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00070816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00095320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,069.74 or 0.99876369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.37 or 0.07005008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00021891 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

