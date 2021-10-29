Hush Market Capitalization Tops $842,082.97 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Hush has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0808 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $842,082.97 and approximately $82.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.96 or 0.00258999 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00105077 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00125172 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002903 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

