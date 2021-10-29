M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 879.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 141,889 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $38,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target by 58.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Target by 6.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target by 13.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Target by 61.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.48. 32,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.86 and its 200-day moving average is $235.25. Target Co. has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.29.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

