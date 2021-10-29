Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.870-$5.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.68 billion-$3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion.Teradyne also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.14-$1.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.33.

TER traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.35. 82,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,669. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teradyne has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

