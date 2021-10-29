Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 308,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,860,511 shares.The stock last traded at $78.01 and had previously closed at $78.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Get Baxter International alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average of $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.