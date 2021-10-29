Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 308,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,860,511 shares.The stock last traded at $78.01 and had previously closed at $78.61.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average of $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
About Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
