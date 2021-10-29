Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

ABMD stock traded down $12.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.81. 10,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,322. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 96.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.12.

Get Abiomed alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.60.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,462,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abiomed stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Abiomed worth $37,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.