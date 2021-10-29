Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.52 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.20). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of ($1.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($6.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.39) to ($5.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($6.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($4.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.38.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $2,721,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,920 shares of company stock worth $5,621,396 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 30,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,278,000 after buying an additional 168,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 22,901 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,771. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.91.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

