Aeon (AEON) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and $15,616.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.05 or 0.00430556 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

