Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,093 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $32,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $212.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $213.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,126 shares of company stock worth $8,638,462 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

