Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Declines By 72.5%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the September 30th total of 507,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 940,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 110,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 64.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 41.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter.

OXLC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:OXLC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 34,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,074. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

