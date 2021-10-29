Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to announce $42.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.06 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $34.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $150.81 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $208.65 million, with estimates ranging from $203.62 million to $219.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

In other news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Reid sold 1,622 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $202,766.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $202,766.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,468 shares of company stock worth $22,984,437 over the last ninety days. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $140,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSHD traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,811. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.22 and its 200-day moving average is $122.47.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

