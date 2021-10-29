ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of NOW traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $694.12. The stock had a trading volume of 35,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $694.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.51 billion, a PE ratio of 815.46, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $634.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.85.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,241.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $18,292,144 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ServiceNow stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.67% of ServiceNow worth $3,999,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. DZ Bank began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $697.31.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

