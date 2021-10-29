Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 68,167 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,667 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 68,167 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.07% of American Express worth $95,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $69,958,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in American Express by 20.3% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $12,109,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.26. The company had a trading volume of 70,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,706. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.65.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

