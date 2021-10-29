Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $77.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.28, but opened at $50.89. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Western Digital shares last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 244,615 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WDC. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Western Digital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 360.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

