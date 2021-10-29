Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $77.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.28, but opened at $50.89. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Western Digital shares last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 244,615 shares traded.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WDC. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.
In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.58.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
