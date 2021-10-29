FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.41.

DFS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.79. 10,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $5,124,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

