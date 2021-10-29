Amalgamated Bank Acquires 40,355 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 292.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

NYSE EL traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $325.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.78 and its 200-day moving average is $315.20. The stock has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

