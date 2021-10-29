Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Issues Earnings Results

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE RCL traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.99. 114,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,249. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.41. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $81,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.