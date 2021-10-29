Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,006. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.
Weyerhaeuser Company Profile
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
