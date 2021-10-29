Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,006. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weyerhaeuser stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,033,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Weyerhaeuser worth $168,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

