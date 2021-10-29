Tael (WABI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Tael coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $6.32, $10.00, $62.56 and $7.20. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.65 or 0.00240377 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00098499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.00, $45.75, $6.32, $24.72, $62.56, $34.91, $13.96, $4.92, $18.11, $7.20, $119.16 and $5.22. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

