Linker Coin (LNC) Reaches Market Cap of $10.46 Million

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0927 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Linker Coin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $1,956.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.65 or 0.00240377 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00098499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

