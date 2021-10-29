Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,148 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.