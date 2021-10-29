iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.35. 67,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,873. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.02. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.