UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.71% of Keysight Technologies worth $491,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 863.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,815,000 after buying an additional 1,351,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after buying an additional 445,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.71. 853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,913. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

