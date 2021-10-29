Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,467.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $5,467.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.58 or 0.00299705 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00014553 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004133 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

