Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.61

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.61 and traded as low as C$8.40. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$8.41, with a volume of 35,659 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of C$369.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62.

Andrew Peller Company Profile (TSE:ADW.A)

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

