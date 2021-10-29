Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,679.29

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,679.29 ($48.07) and traded as low as GBX 3,624.50 ($47.35). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,635 ($47.49), with a volume of 90,947 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,679.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,717.96.

About Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.