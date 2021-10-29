Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Short Interest Update

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,500 shares, an increase of 415.9% from the September 30th total of 72,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:RENN traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $25.01. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,529. Renren has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Renren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renren during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Renren by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renren during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

