Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Up 398.8% in October

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 398.8% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,414,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EMED traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 3,308,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,320. Electromedical Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

About Electromedical Technologies

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

