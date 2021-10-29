Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

OTCMKTS EVTZF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; International; and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.