Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 387,898 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 753,946 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $113.20 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average is $114.84. The company has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

