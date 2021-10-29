Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink Acquires 3,000 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink bought 3,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,890.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,318,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,635,847.99.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,200.00.

On Monday, August 30th, George Frederick Fink acquired 2,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,316.00.

On Friday, August 27th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,500 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.79 per share, with a total value of C$16,767.80.

On Monday, August 23rd, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.90 per share, with a total value of C$24,512.00.

On Friday, August 13th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.91 per share, with a total value of C$24,550.00.

BNE traded up C$0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,449. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.94. The company has a market cap of C$232.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.09 and a 12-month high of C$7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$53.13 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.