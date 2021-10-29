Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,286,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652,696 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,744,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.18.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.81. 302,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,337,236. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $86.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $219.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

