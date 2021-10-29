State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 371,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in State Street were worth $30,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

STT traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $100.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.