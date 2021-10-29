Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage accounts for 1.7% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.71.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.94. 11,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $194.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.