CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$46.00 at National Bankshares

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.78.

CAE stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$37.41. 105,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64. CAE has a 1-year low of C$22.52 and a 1-year high of C$39.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.44. The firm has a market cap of C$11.85 billion and a PE ratio of 94.70.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$752.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

