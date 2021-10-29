Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $25.97 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 262.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 439,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,124 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $25,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CMS Energy by 342.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.