National Bankshares Increases iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$86.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark raised their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.83.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE:IAG traded down C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$73.67. 50,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. The company has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.96. iA Financial has a one year low of C$45.90 and a one year high of C$75.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.99.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 8.6499997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,494.81. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total value of C$70,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,679,730.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.