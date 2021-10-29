Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. BOX reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,904,611. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,188 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after buying an additional 1,769,842 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,360.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,825,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,815.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,955 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at $28,599,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 118.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 23,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,611. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.26 and a beta of 1.30. BOX has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

