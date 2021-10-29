Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.050-$1.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

AKR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.