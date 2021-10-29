SYNC Network Achieves Market Cap of $3.93 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $3.93 million and $3,506.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.58 or 0.00299705 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00014553 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004133 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,084,762 coins and its circulating supply is 121,081,594 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

