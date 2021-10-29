$611.31 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to post sales of $611.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $625.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $597.60 million. Ares Management reported sales of $406.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,244. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $86.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

