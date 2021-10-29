-$0.15 EPS Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). SmileDirectClub posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Shares of SDC stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 170,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,390. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 24.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

