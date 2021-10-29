Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.56

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $0.84. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 3,999,545 shares changing hands.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.51 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.09 and a beta of 2.51.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%.

About Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

