Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading Up 6.5%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $44.46. Approximately 7,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 592,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YOU shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.96.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

