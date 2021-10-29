Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Short Interest Up 112.9% in October

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,890,000 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the September 30th total of 10,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progenity alerts:

PROG stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. 631,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,645,535. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $285.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -2.44. Progenity has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $7.86.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Progenity will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PROG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Progenity in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.