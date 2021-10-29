Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%.

TBNK stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 7,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,194. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $30.04.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Territorial Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.