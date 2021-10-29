Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.48-0.50 EPS.

HPP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.91. 35,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -644.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPP. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

