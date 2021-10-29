$13.36 Million in Sales Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to announce $13.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $13.71 million. Pulmonx reported sales of $10.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year sales of $50.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $50.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $77.39 million, with estimates ranging from $74.10 million to $81.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $256,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,107 in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pulmonx by 314.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 86,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pulmonx by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pulmonx by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

