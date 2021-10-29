Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

BCOV stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,311. The firm has a market cap of $408.12 million, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $448,919.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 156,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,264 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brightcove stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Brightcove worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

