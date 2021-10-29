$199.72 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce sales of $199.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.40 million to $231.60 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $233.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $720.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $716.30 million to $726.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $743.65 million, with estimates ranging from $714.70 million to $763.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,553 shares in the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $150,307,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 864,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 110.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,585,000 after purchasing an additional 445,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AZPN traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.12. 4,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,443. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

